whats-on,

Fusion Boutique Presents The Vegetable Plot (award-winning kids band on a mission of love and peas) with special guest Dom Santangelo aka Artie Choke/Godfrey Uke. Live in Concert at the Blackheath Community Hall, this is an all ages, family friendly event on Saturday, May 7. Doors open 2pm, show starts at 3pm. A special kids show for the whole family, it's a funky-fresh live music show for kids, families and foodies. Ladies and Gentle stems, bulbs and girls, it's time to shake your stems, do the jumping bean and twist and sprout with the freshest bunch in town. The Vegetable Plot is an internationally award-winning group of musicians, storytellers and singers who have sprung from the underground on a radical mission: to get kids and families to fall in love with vegetables. Serving up a bumper crop of catchy tunes, colourful characters, sweet harmonies, dances, jokes and truly rotten puns, this soilful bunch will plant seeds of inspiration in your hearts that will blossom for years to come. Their music is earthy, rootsy, organic and layered, offering plenty of funky goodness for parents to sink their teeth into while the little ones are shaking their stems on the dance floor. So come and join Aspara Gus (aka Luke Escombe on guitar and vocals), Ru Barb (aka Paige Hoorweg on vocals and percussion) and Sir Paul McCarrotney (aka Nick Hoorweg on bass and vocals) as they show you why people all over the world are joining their joyful conspiracy. In the words of one of their songs: "It's no kind of mystery, what you reap is what you sow." What's On Sydney said: "What really kept me engaged was the sheer level of lyrical intellect and complexity, something that promises to keep the parents entertained while the kids are having a blast. Excellent morals delivered in a wonderful way by passionate people." The show is at the Blackheath Community Hall (Phillips Hall), 265 Great Western Highway, Blackheath, opposite the Blackheath Railway Station. Entry via the side doors on the Blackheath Gardens side. More information and to book online, see www.fusionboutique.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/e6e989d4-832e-4c35-a92e-d8eb15f93cff.jpg/r1_121_2360_1454_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON The Vegetable Plot at Blackheath