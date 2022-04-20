Rescue at Point Pilcher after Regentville man falls from cliff while rock climbing

news, local-news, police, blue mountains, point pilcher, rescue, medlow bath

A 39-year-old Regentville man suffered cuts to his face and suspected fractures to his arm, shoulder and face after falling from a cliff while rock climbing at Point Pilcher, Medlow Bath on Monday, April 18. NSW Police and NSW Ambulance received a Triple Zero call at about 11.35am, with two critical care paramedics lowered on ropes 200 metres off the cliff at Point Pilcher a short time later. The man was assessed and treated for cuts to his face and possible fractures before being winched aboard the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter and transported to Westmead Hospital. A 31-year Randwick woman was arrested for high range drink driving in Leura on Saturday, April 16. Police stopped a Mitsubishi Pajero being driven east along the Great Western Highway for a random breath test at 8.20pm. A roadside breath test returned a positive reading and the driver was arrested and taken to Katoomba Police Station where a breath analysis returned a reading of 0.175, police said. The woman surrendered her driver's licence and was charged with with high range drink driving. She is due to attend Katoomba Local Court on May 9. Blue Mountains Police are again reminding the community that 'We all need a Plan B to get home'. "Double demerit points will be in place for four days over this year's Anzac Day long weekend with extra police on local and state roads," said Detective Acting Inspector, Darren Greaney. A 22-year-old man was charged with common assault following an incident at Catalina Park in Katoomba on Monday, April 18. Police were contacted about 3.30pm in relation to an alleged assault at the park. After speaking to a 17-year-old female, police believe a verbal argument between the teenager and a friend had turned physical, resulting in the female allegedly being assaulted. A short time later, a 22-year-old man was located at Katoomba Railway Station where he was spoken to by police and subsequently arrested. The man was charged with common assault, possessing a prohibited drug and custody of a knife in a public place. He was granted strict conditional bail and will attend Katoomba Local Court on May 2.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/dac45e48-d100-4f10-99bb-7f5e2cfaad06.jpeg/r392_228_1173_669_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Rescue at Point Pilcher after Regentville man falls from cliff while rock climbing