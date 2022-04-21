news, local-news,

Berambing is one of the Mountains' true outposts. Sitting north of Mt Tomah, it straddles both Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury local government areas or, as the locals call it "LGA Borderlands". But falling between two LGAs sometimes feels a little like falling through the cracks. So residents recently banded together with neighbours from Kurrajong Heights, Bilpin, Mountain Lagoon, Mt Tomah, Mt Wilson and Mt Irvine to form the Hawkesbury Blue Mountains Community Bushfire Alliance. They are now agitating to get better bushfire protection, notably more roadside permanent water storage and fire shelters for residents and visitors travelling in bushfire seasons. At the moment, there are no designated shelters on Bells Line of Road, said Berambing resident Jochen Spencer. Following a delegation to Parliament House in February, Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle and Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston recently attended a community meeting in Berambing. "They have agreed to work together to advance our proposals. The aim is to get funding allocated in the upcoming NSW Budget," said Mr Spencer. The borderlands communities were badly affected by the RFS Mt Wilson back burn on December 15, 2019, which went on to destroy 20 homes, burnt out 63,700 hectares and took 53 days to extinguish. And despite two wet seasons since, there is no sense of complacency. The community has already started to prepare for the possible return of a dry hot summer with the end of La Nina. Mr Spencer said both MPs had acknowledged the pain and suffering of the locals as well as their ongoing concerns around bushfire management in the area. They reiterated that they would work together to advance the community concerns and encouraged them to keep pushing for change. The bushfire alliance presented the MPs with a map showing the direction of past bushfires across the Blue Mountains and the possible locations of roadside water that would help protect western Sydney and other Mountains/Hawkesbury communities from future bushfires. Blue Mountains mayor, Mark Greenhill, has also offered his support to the group.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/58164cae-9fe2-45ad-8f2e-f67f430c1477.jpg/r9_0_3784_2133_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg