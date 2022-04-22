Federal government announces new mobile coverage sites in Blue Mountains

news, local-news,

The federal government has announced three new projects to improve mobile coverage in the Blue Mountains. The new mobile sites include an Optus site at Bullaburra, a Telstra site at Bullaburra at Kalinda Road, and a new Telstra site at Hawkesbury Heights on Hawkesbury Road, near Hartfields Trail. The Labor opposition has welcomed the announcement but said it will go further to improve coverage. The new investments complement the government's Mobile Black Spot Program (MSBP), which is improving mobile coverage and competition by building more than 1200 mobile base stations in regional and remote areas. Under the MBSP, the government has funded base stations at Yellow Rock and Megalong Valley, both of which are now operational. Liberal Senator Marise Payne said the Liberal candidate for Macquarie, Sarah Richards, had advocated strongly to improve mobile coverage for residents. "Sarah Richards has been working closely with the Blue Mountains community to achieve this outcome, including having Communications Minister Paul Fletcher meet with residents at Hawkesbury Heights earlier this year," said Senator Payne. "In May last year the Morrison Government made a commitment to fund new mobile sites in villages east of Linden, and through this funding package, we have delivered on that commitment." Ms Richards said she had fought hard to fix mobile black spots. "Access to reliable telecommunications is crucial for our community, which is why I've consistently raised this issue directly with the Morrison Government," she said. "Locals have been telling me about local black spots and this feedback has been passed on, including at the community forum I held in January about this issue with Minister Paul Fletcher. "In addition to the government-funded towers at Megalong Valley and Yellow Rock, these new sites will bring a welcome boost to mobile phone coverage." READ MORE: Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman, who has fought for years to improve telecommunications in the region, has supported the sites nominated by the government. But she said Labor would do more. "In addition to Bullaburra and Hawkesbury Heights, which were among the many sites recommended by me to the minister last year, Labor will invest $1.3 million to improve mobile coverage in Mount Tomah and Yellow Rock," said Ms Templeman. "The Liberals have had nearly a decade to fix these problems, yet this tired old government has chosen to make this announcement on the eve of an election. This is more about its re-election than a genuine desire to improve telecommunications in our area. "What we have here is a real choice between two governments, one of which you won't see action from until the next election rolls around, and a Labor Government that understands that our access to reliable mobile phone coverage can be a life and death matter in times of crisis." The Liberal Party said while the Morrison Government has built more than 1000 mobile base stations across Australia, "Labor did not build a single mobile base station during six years in office".

