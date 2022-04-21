Glenbrook Visitor Information Centre resumes full operating hours and joins forces with council customer service

news, local-news, glenbrook, tourism, blue mountains

The Glenbrook Visitor Information Centre will resume its pre-COVID service levels from April 26, opening seven days a week. The centre is joining forces with Blue Mountains City Council's customer service team, who are opening a new temporary customer service centre for Lower Mountains residents on site. Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "As the eastern gateway to the Blue Mountains region, the Glenbrook VIC (visitor information centre) provides a warm welcome for visitors and is a key source of trusted information. "The visitor information centres play a vital role in enhancing visitors' experience of our region, which has a positive flow on effect to local businesses and the local economy." Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Glenbrook Visitor Information Centre typically welcomed more than 100,000 visitors through its doors every year. "With international borders recently re-opened, and COVID-19 restrictions lifted, we're anticipating that visitors to the Blue Mountains will continue to increase, and eventually return to pre-COVID levels," said the mayor. "It's great to see them back to full strength and working with the customer service team to provide essential services to residents as well." The temporary customer service centre at Glenbrook will open on Tuesday, April 26 and will operate on weekdays. It will provide face-to-face services assistance to residents particularly in the Lower Mountains, while the customer service centre at Springwood is having renovations done. "Residents who live in the Lower Mountains will be able to speak with customer service staff about council services, view plans and policies on public exhibition, make payments, report matters and book services in person, without having to travel to Katoomba." Glenbrook Visitor Information Centre opening hours from April 26: For more information on council's customer services visit: bmcc.nsw.gov.au/contact-us For more information about Blue Mountains visitor information centres visit: bmcc.nsw.gov.au/visitor-information/visitor-information-centres

Glenbrook Visitor Information Centre resumes full operating hours and joins forces with council customer service