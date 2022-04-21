news, local-news,

Medlow Bathers took advantage of a captive audience - the hundreds of cars and trucks crawling through their village during Easter - to get their message across. As the lines of traffic snaked back towards Katoomba on Good Friday and towards Blackheath on Easter Monday, residents were out in force spreading their view that the highway upgrade does not go far enough. They waved banners calling for a bypass of Medlow, improved safety and the need for a 80km/h speed limit all the way, rather than the 60km/h which will be in force through Medlow even after the upgrade. They were warmly received, with plenty of horns honked in support. The residents concentrated their efforts outside the Hydro highway bar, the pinch point in the planned upgrade. The community is concerned that TfNSW's design has lanes below minimum safety standards. TfNSW has claimed the narrower widths are allowed in 60km/h zones. However, the regulations specifically provide that narrower lanes are not allowed where the roads are used for heavy vehicles. "TfNSW thinks it can get away with a 60km/h speed zone as their excuse to compromise safety," said Medlow Bath Residents Association president, Deb Brown. "They are wrong and we are calling them out," . The residents continue to lobby politicians, both federal and state, on both sides of the political fence. to support a whole-of-project environmental impact statement and feasibility study into a bypass of Medlow Bath. They are hoping for a commitment to more federal funding to make sure the upgrade is done right the first time. "Just doing a series of piecemeal REFs [review of environmental factors] is not good enough for an $8 billion project of national significance," said Ms Brown. Medlow residents believe that the pressure to start the 1.2km section in front of the Hydro later this year is purely political. "Paul Toole and Sam Farraway want to be seen to be doing something before the next state election, which is less than a year away. The National Party has nil interest in the long-term impacts on the environment, Upper Blue Mountains tourism and livability," said Ms Brown. Blue Mountains MP, Trish Doyle, said she joined the Medlow Bath community in calling for an investigation into alternatives for their village. "They don't want the character and amenity of their homes ruined and they certainly don't want safety standards compromised in order for the NSW Government to push this project through, at any cost." Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, said she had long supported an investigation into extending the tunnel under Medlow.

Medlow Bathers get a captive audience in Easter traffic