Winmalee go-karter Joshua Benaud has taken out the Karting NSW ACT State Titles, held over the Easter weekend at Circuit Mark Webber in Canberra. The newly extended 1.1km race track - named for the former Australian Formula 1 driver - saw karts reaching speeds of more than 100km/hour as they negotiate the 18 turns of the complex track. The meeting was attended by over 100 junior and senior karters travelling from all over NSW and the ACT, with 13 others competing with Joshua in the Junior Light class for 12 to 15-year olds. Competition took place across three heats and a final, totalling more than 50km of racing. The Year 7 Winmalee High student began karting at the age of eight, progressing though the novice and rookie classes, before moving up to the larger and more powerful junior kart this year. Joshua managed a clean sweep at the titles over the long weekend, winning every heat and the final to take the win and the 'blue plate' awarded to the victors in each racing class. Joshua is part of the Top Gun racing team, coached by former Australian karting champions Troy Hunt and Cody Brewczynski, and is sponsored by Stones Kartsport of Mulgoa and Lean & Bennett Toyota of Lithgow.

Winmalee go-karter Joshua Benaud takes out Karting NSW ACT State Titles