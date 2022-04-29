whats-on,

Well it may not be 'Summertime' right now, but 'the livin' is easy' at the Jazz Joint when extraordinary concert pianist, Simon Tedeschi, comes to The Joan on Friday, May 6, for one not to be missed performance of the music of the legendary George Gershwin. Perhaps more than any other classical pianist, Tedeschi is renowned for his performances of Gershwin, who has in many ways been a musical accompaniment to Tedeschi's life. With three celebrated albums of Gershwin's music and countless acclaimed performances of Rhapsody in Blue under his fingers, Tedeschi presents a suite of favourites including iconic works such as Summertime, I Got Rhythm and more, alongside music of composers from Gershwin's world, such as Rachmaninov, Chopin, Debussy and Fats Waller. Simon Tedeschi Plays Gershwin is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday, May 6, at 7pm. Tickets: Standard $35, concession $30, under 30s $25. See thejoan.com.au. Dine and Discover vouchers are accepted.

Simon Tedeschi plays Gershwin