Most Blue Mountains City Council bushland reserves, walking track networks and outdoor recreation areas are now open and available for use. Temporary partial closures remain in place for a small number of sites that have identified safety hazards, including: Barriers and closure signage are being progressively removed prior to the Anzac Day long weekend. "The Blue Mountains experienced multiple rockfalls and landslips since the natural disaster occurred in March. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding have caused extensive damage in some areas," said Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill. "Council determined that in the interest of public safety a significant closure of council's natural area visitor facilities was temporarily required. Many areas are now being reopened following assessment." The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) also continues to reopen many popular lookouts, fire trails and some walking tracks in the Blue Mountains National Park. "Council continues to liaise with NPWS to manage public safety in a coordinated manner, by assessing the recent impact on visitor facilities, addressing the risk to the public and the impact on tourism." To check current NPWS alerts in the area go to https://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/visit-a-park/parks/blue-mountains-national-park/local-alerts. You can also call Blue Mountains Heritage Centre on 4787 8877 to get a list of NPWS open areas and walks. Follow all council walking track alerts and get information on closures, including maps, at https://www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/walking-tracks.

Blue Mountains Council reopens most walking tracks following natural disaster, flooding and landslips