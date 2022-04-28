news, local-news, epa, blaxland, blaxland tip, mark greenhill, nyree fisher, mick smith, anne keane

Newly elected Labor councillor Nyree Fisher has said the odour problem at Blaxland Tip has worsened over the past year and the smell is now coming into cars driving along the Great Western Highway. "It's getting worse, previously around 2021 the smell would come usually in the morning," Cr Fisher said. "I think most people, who lived close to the tip could accept that, but now it's extending, the smell is across a wide area and it's also extending throughout the day." Cr Fisher told the March Blue Mountains council meeting that about one third of Ward 4 residents were now affected by the Attunga Road facility's "putrid, hot, humid, stinking smell". But from mid May council hopes a new "wall of vapour" system will see the stench dramatically reduced. It has been used successfully in Lucas Heights, Mayor Mark Greenhill told the Gazette. "We hope the odour will reduce dramatically in mid-May, weather depending," he said. A Vapour Guard system is scheduled to be installed on the boundary of the landfill at a cost of about $60,000 and then $20,000 annually. Cr Greenhill said the system "is literally a wall of vapour that prevents odour escaping the tip and is friendly to the environment". Residents are hopeful the new system works. Mick Smith, 65, has lived in the area for 64 years. He said there were "four tips in the 1950s but over time they have all been done away with". Blaxland has now become a "super tip" and it affects people's health, he added. "Back in 1952 hardly anyone lived here. We've raised points with councillors before about what other tips have done. My neighbour Anne [Keane] has lived here [in Railway Parade] since the mid 80s and she's two houses away and we seem to just cop it. We have to make a noise." Cr Fisher had asked also council to continue its regular monitoring and also extend community consultation "just to acknowledge that it is impacting a broad section of the community". Currently some 200 neighbours of the tip are updated on odour issues. "It's impacting people's ability just to move in the outdoor space and simple actions like going out and gardening and enjoying your space outdoors," she said. Her comments followed an urgent post election request by the mayor for an update on the tip's stench. The mayor said he lives around the corner from his recently elected colleague and has experienced the same concerning tip smell. Council has engaged a number of experts to address the odour since the mayor raised numerous urgency motions in 2021. But he said the new system should see the problem ease by the middle of May. "The recommendations from The Odour Unit report have been completed. Some notable operational changes to decrease odour risks have included an upgrade of the leachate system, increased gas monitoring and improved operational practises to address identified fugitive gas escape, kerbside collected green waste has been relocated to the Katoomba facility and shredding of green waste received directly at Blaxland has ceased. These actions have reduced the odour risk." Mayor Greenhill said the recommendations from the Sweet Environmental report from November 2021 were being implemented, but action had slowed due to rain. "The weather does present odour risks for the operation. There are small landslips on the batters, the wet conditions have resulted in higher fugitive gas emission and it has not been possible, in the current wet conditions, to undertake the routine remediation to address the areas of fugitive gas emission." He said the impact on the community was being taken seriously. The final odour reduction plan is being evaluated by state's environmental regulator, the NSW Environment Protection Authority. There are no immediate plans to close the tip. The mayor said closing the tip could lead to a 70 per cent rate rise for all residents. Links: Injury at the tip Quality of life impacted Action on tip Health issues at tip Upgrade at tip EPA at tip Moves to improve smell

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/1dc36f8f-2365-4fa1-87ab-4c51da38b489.jpg/r1_64_638_424_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg