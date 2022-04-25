news, local-news, anzac day, blue mountains, springwood, march, rsl

A large crowd has turned out in Springwood today [April 25] to watch the first Anzac Day march since 2019. Members of Springwood RSL Sub-branch led the march up Macquarie Road from the Springwood Post Office at 10.30am. Despite misty rain descending on the town just before the march started, a crowd of onlookers lined Macquarie Road to pay their respects. Local primary and high schools also took part in the march as well as clubs and organisations including the Australian Red Cross, Blue Mountains State Emergency Service, Lower Blue Mountains Swim Club, Springwood District Dog Training Club, and Girl Guides. The march was followed by an Anzac Day service at the Springwood Ceonotaph at 10.55am

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/1020e7bf-494a-4bb6-8a94-561f6d8da099.JPG/r0_203_6000_3593_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Large crowd turns out for return of Springwood Anzac Day March