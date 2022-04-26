news, local-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance to find a man missing from the Blue Mountains area. Jeffrey Gismondo, 21, was last seen by his family about midday on Sunday April 24 at Valley Heights. His family reported him missing to officers from Blue Mountains Police Area Command earlier today (Monday 25 April 2022), and inquiries are now underway into his whereabouts. Police and Jeffrey's family hold concerns for his welfare due to his absence being out of character. Jeffrey is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm-175cm tall with a thin build, fair complexion, black hair and is clean-shaven. It's unknown what he was wearing at the time. He may be driving a white 2007-model Subaru Impreza with NSW registration CP26YE. Anyone who may have seen Jeffrey, or who has information relevant to this inquiry, is urged to call Springwood Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/b5c91585-22bc-4f93-ac0f-95ccfe783627.jpg/r0_163_387_382_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Jeffrey Gismondo, 21 of Valley Heights is missing