Opposition Education Minister Tanya Plibersek visited Faulconbridge today [April 26] to offer funding for three local schools if Labor is elected to Parliament. An Albanese Labor government would invest nearly $230,000 in Blue Mountains schools, committing to upgrades of playgrounds and air conditioning in its first term. Ms Plibersek made the commitment alongside Federal member for Macquarie Susan Templeman at Springwood High School. It's a reality school captain Ian Tjoelker never envisaged. Ian started a campaign to cool his school when he was 14, but was always playing the long game - expecting air conditioning would come in long after he left. The students 2hot2learn campaign started because they were sweating it out in 37.7 degree classrooms. Monitors placed in 16 locations in 2019 collecting 87 days of data showed indoor temperatures peaked above 30 degrees on a third of the days. It garnered national attention. "We thought the successes might come after we were gone," he told the Gazette. "It's such a big, immense project, we are all, as seniors, excited to see something will come of this." Since the campaign started the P and C and the school principal have been able to secure funding to ensure 45 classrooms have an air conditioning unit. The remaining 20 of 65 learning spaces will now get air conditioning under the Labor pledge, after missing out on state funding. Ms Templeman said: Springwood High School students have been fighting for a fair go when it comes to a safe, cool environment for years, and thats why, if elected, Labor would deliver $180,000 as soon as possible in its first term of government to upgrade air conditioning at the school." Blaxland East Public School would receive $40,000 to upgrade its play equipment, and Wentworth Falls Public School would receive $7000 for artificial turf in its outdoor learning space under the program of investment. A good education is the ticket to a lifetime of opportunity and being in a comfortable, enjoyable setting helps foster an environment that is conducive to learning. Labor has already committed to delivering better ventilation, building upgrades and mental health supports for students to help them bounce back from COVID." The pledge is part of Labor's $440 million dollar commitment to schools - half will be spent on infrastructure and the other half on social and emotional wellbeing programs, councillors and camps. "You've missed out on a whole lot of rites of passage," Ms Plibersek said. School captain Maddy Storniolo said "seeing school camps be funded ... it will really change a lot". If the COVID-19 pandemic had not got in the way, senior Springwood High students had planned to really put the heat on parliamentarians. They were going to place Ms Plibersek and the federal education minister in a box as hot as their classrooms and interview them. Ms Plibersek said she was relieved it had not come to that. She said the students had learnt about advocacy and democracy and "have done the hard work for kids who come after you". The election will be held on Saturday May 21. Macquarie is Australia's most marginal seat - at 0.2 per cent - and has been hit by bushfires, floods and COVID since it last went to the polls. In 2019, Labor incumbent Susan Templeman beat her Liberal opponent Sarah Richards by 371 votes - a result so close it took 16 days to declare. Links: Too hot for school, And too hot in Blaxland, TV moment for Springwood High climate warriors

