Federal Liberal challenger Sarah Richards did not attend a Macquarie election forum on climate change with a focus on hearing from bushfire survivors. Organisers were told she had "other campaign commitments". The forum was held on Wednesday April 27 and touted as a way for locals in the country's most marginal electorate to hear from residents affected by fires and floods, and to put questions to candidates on climate-related issues. Another event was set to be held in Windsor this week. The Blue Mountains Climate Survivors Forum was organised by the Macquarie Alliance for Climate, in partnership with Bushfire Survivors for Climate Action, the Blue Mountains Conservation Society, the Nature Conservation Council of NSW and the Hawkesbury Environment Network. Forum moderator Serena Joyner told the assembled crowd of 80 people they were given one day's notice of Ms Richards' no-show at the event. Ms Joyner told the Gazette: "She isn't attending the Hawkesbury one either. It's a pattern repeated right across the country. Liberal candidates not attending forums that are climate-related. We are part of the Climate Action Network Australia which is taking a bipartisan approach, so that we end up with two major parties competing for the best climate policy, instead of competing for the absolute minimum standard. "Macquarie Alliance had a very productive zoom meeting with Ms Richards earlier in the year and she did indicate she would come to future events," she added. Speakers included Lyn Trindall, a Winmalee resident affected by the 2013 fires, Bec Reidy, whose in-laws lost their home in the same fires, Colin Ellis who evacuated from his Mt Tomah home and spent a sleepless night at the botanic gardens in the 2019 fires, and Lisa Sullivan, whose heritage home in Windsor has flooded twice in two years. The event was at the Springwood Sports Club - a refuge for 2013 fire survivors. Many said the event triggered painful memories. Volunteer counsellors were on hand to help. MP for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, Greg Keightley from the Animal Justice Party and Greens party delegate Noel Willis (representing Tony Hickey) all spoke. Both Willis and Templeman lost their homes in the 2013 fires. The forum heard better phone infrastructure, fire fighting equipment in the air, appropriate insurance and debriefing after emergencies was needed. The event was opened with a Welcome to Country by Auntie Carol Cooper and a performance by Darug musician Jacinta Tobin. The Gazette contacted Ms Richards' office for a comment.

