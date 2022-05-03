Blue Mountains Gazette

The great dunny hunter Sean Burford hails from Glenbrook

By B.c Lewis
Updated May 27 2022 - 4:38am, first published May 3 2022 - 12:30am
He has the moniker of Australia's greatest dunny hunter. Sean Burford of Glenbrook is helping the Continence Foundation of Australia update the national public toilet map one dunny at a time - and he's hoping others will help too.

B.C Lewis

