news, local-news,

A 25-year-old man has been charged with assault, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, after an incident relating to damaging a Liberal federal election poster in Lawson on the evening of Wednesday May 11. The incident is alleged to have occurred on Badgerys Crescent around 8.30pm. Blue Mountains Crime Manager Detective Chief Inspector Scott McAlpine said "the victim and his family were travelling westbound, when he stopped his vehicle to enquire with a person who appeared to be damaging federal election signs". The crime manager confirmed it was a Liberal corflute poster for Sarah Richards. Chief Insp McAlpine said "whilst speaking with this person, another two people approached the scene, resulting in a physical altercation between the victim and one of the people in the car". Inquiries identified the alleged offender as from Hazelbrook. He was interviewed and then arrested and charged and given conditional bail to appear before Katoomba Court on June 6. Police are still tracking down the man that damaged the sign, he said. Anyone with footage/ information can contact Springwood (4751 0299) or Katoomba police (4782 8199). About 2.30pm on Friday May 6, police attended Blaxland train station after reports of man threatening passengers on a westbound train. A 30-year-old Whalan male was reported to be acting in an offensive and aggressive manner toward passengers inside a quiet carriage and spouting racist comments. The man allegedly produced a small pocket knife and threatened to stab a passenger resulting in the victim advising rail staff, police said. Both victim and offender left the train at Blaxland, where the offender tried to continue a verbal argument. Police said: "A witness saw the offender holding a knife, and restrained him while police were contacted. A search found scissors in his pocket and a pocket knife in his bag." The offender was arrested and charged with assault, wield knife in public place, possess graffiti implement with intent and stalk/intimidate intending fear of physical harm. He was given conditional bail to appear before Penrith Court on June 14.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/fdcx/doc74khpyirmqc1dr3lbmbh.jpg/r0_25_480_296_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Hazelbrook man, 25, charged after alleged election assault in Lawson