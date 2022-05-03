news, local-news,

Blue Mountains Police are investigating a suspicious fire that caused $200,000 damage to a Lawson school building. It follows a case of malicious damage at the school that saw satanic symbols painted on the school's church a week earlier. Blue Mountains Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Scott McAlpine, said "initial information suggests that the fire is suspicious . Due to the extensive smoke at the location, the ceiling was pulled down to establish if there were any further fires within the roof cavity". Inspector McAlpine said at 8.07pm on Friday April 22, an occupant was in the Our Lady of the Nativity presbytery building watching the football when a passer-by knocked on the front door. "The passer-by informed the occupant the office building next to the church was alight. The office building is a timber structure attached to the sandstone church. "The occupant raced to the office using a hose connected to the building, and attempted to put the flames out. About 8.20pm emergency services were contacted with police and NSW Fire and Rescue attending. The estimate of damage is $200,000 and it is currently under investigation." Inspector McAlpine said police were already investigating malicious damage to the school community's church on Somers Street a week earlier. "Between the hours of 5pm on Friday April 15 and 10am Saturday April 16, an unknown person or persons defaced the church structure ... using what is believed to be red coloured spray paint. "The unknown persons have marked the property in several places with the numbers '666' and pentagram stars, on the front door and windows. Inquiries are still continuing."

