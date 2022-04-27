news, local-news,

Nurses from Katoomba and Springwood hospitals, retired professionals and community supporters joined aged care nurses in a rally over staff ratios earlier today (April 27). Standing in the rain outside the Anzac District Memorial Hospital at Katoomba, the red poncho-clad protesters elicited many a supportive toot from truck and car drivers motoring past. Annette Peters, who trained at Katoomba and was a registered nurse for 50 years (now retired), told the rally: "This has really got to change." She said in some nursing homes the situation was "impossible" with one registered nurse sometimes looking after up to 130 patients. She also said the replacement of enrolled nurses by carers over the years had put enormous pressures on aged care homes. "It isn't good enough," Ms Peters said. Tatiana Grant, who worked for many years in aged care and is now in the public sector, said the lack of resources in homes meant residents were often taken to hospital rather than being treated at their aged care facilities. They faced "frightening" experiences of emergency departments where they knew no-one and were in completely unfamiliar surroundings. NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) general secretary, Brett Holmes, said members were determined to highlight the ongoing staffing crisis and need for urgent aged care reform. "Aged care must be a focus for all voters this federal election, given the stark differences between the major political party's commitments towards addressing the sector," he said. "The Morrison government has repeatedly failed to address the widespread issues in aged care and they've dragged their feet on adopting recommendations of the Aged Care Royal Commission. "Our aged care members have embraced the meaningful reforms put forward by Anthony Albanese and an elected Labor government." Labor has committed to ensuring at least one registered nurse is on site at all times in residential aged care facilities by 2023. Susan Templeman told the rally that only a Labor government would "get something that the nurses deserve, the patients deserve and their families deserve". She said Labor, if elected, would go to the Fair Work Commission to seek an immediate wage increase for aged care workers. Shirley Lee, an organiser with the NSWNMA, encouraged people at the rally to have conversations with their families, friends and workers about the need to increase support and staffing ratios in aged care homes.

