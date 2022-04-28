whats-on,

Caribé will return to the Blue Mountains Theatre on Saturday, May 7, at 8pm with their trademark high energy Cuban music that will get you dancing again. A melding of musicians and dancers from Sydney's Cuban, jazz and Latin communities. Caribé's music and choreography integrates elements of traditional Cuban dance and music with a modern jazz aesthetic. The ten-piece band will perform an exciting new production Una Neuva Vida (A new life) that celebrates the experiences of Caribé's Latin American artists and their stories. Band leader Gai Bryant says Una Neuva Vida is like a window into their lives, as seen through their eyes and those of their family members. "Una nueva vida is a spectacular collision of beautiful memories, creativity and multiculturalism set against a repertoire of original Latin Jazz," Gai says. Caribé's music is alive with spontaneous, improvisatory interplay that showcases Adrian Medina's dancing, Enrique Berbis' singing, the recollections, anecdotes of band and music that has you dancing. "We are starting this journey with Chilean bassist Cesar Marin and special guest Enrique Berbis," Gai says. "Caribé wants you (the audience) to be a part of this night by inviting you to participate, sing and interact with us and our stories of a new life." Tickets $35-$38. Call box office 4723 5050 or online at www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/46c34c52-f656-4cca-b8e6-b6c4dffc95aa.jpg/r1_128_2498_1539_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Caribe at the Hub