The Sounds of our Towns - Mountains Get Down returns to the Blue Mountains Theatre on Friday, April 29. The show evolved from Sounds of Our Towns, a curated playlist platform, to live event presentation in a professional venue and is curated by the Sounds of Our Towns creator Willem Hendriksen. "Sounds of our Towns - Mountains GetDown is putting 'community' in the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub," Retro Rehash's Hendriksen said. Sounds of our Towns emerged last September as a new cultural innovation aiming to reduce feelings of community disconnection during lockdown, by sharing and promoting local music playlists. The playlists were promoted on iconic posters around the mountains and accessed by QR code. "This is a great program, allowing up-and-coming Blue Mountains Bands to access professional performance opportunities," Hendriksen said. Tickets for Vol.2 Sounds of our Towns - Mountains GetDown on Friday, April 29, featuring Trash Baby, PYLOTS EYE and Large Mirage are $20/$25 and can be purchased from bluemountainstheatre.com.au. Doors open 7pm for a 7:30 start.

