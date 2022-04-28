whats-on,

The Renaissance was a European period of 'rebirth' for culture, politics, economics and art following the Middle Ages. There were many talented artists associated with this period: Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, Raphael, Botticelli, Donatello ... all very well-known, and all men. But, there were also many inspiring women artists during this same period, though we have rarely heard of them. During this time art played a critical role in society, especially in disseminating the fame of the artist. In this respect, portraiture, a new and burgeoning genre was of great importance in defining the role of the Renaissance virtuosa. It is testament to the artistic passion of these Renaissance women that they managed to work as artists at all and now, their stories are more and more being revealed, revered and celebrated. Lorraine Kypiotis, a senior lecturer in Art History and Theory at the National Art School in Sydney and a popular guest on ABC Radio, will be the speaker and presenter of Inspiring Women Artists of the Renaissance which is part of The Joan's Talks & Ideas Series. Inspiring Women Artists of the Renaissance is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, May 11, at 6:30pm. Duration 90 minutes. Tickets: All admissions are entry by donation/pay what you feel. https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/women-artists-renaissance/.

