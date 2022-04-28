whats-on,

The award-winning team behind Grug and the Rainbow return with Beep, an interactive, charming tale of unexpected friendship, finding your place in the world and learning to mix things up a little bit. In Mort's village everything has its place, every day is the same and everyone likes it that way. Until, one morning, Beep the robot lands in town. Beep is a beautiful introduction to theatre, guaranteed to spark the imaginations of young audiences. Suitable for ages 2 - 7 and their families. Beep is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday 6 May and Saturday 7 May at 10am and 12pm. See thejoan.com.au. E

Beep arrives in town