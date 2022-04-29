news, local-news,

He's a miniature poodle with a giant-sized task: Bentley, an 18-month-old pooch, is helping the mental wellbeing of railway staff and customers on the Blue Mountains line. Bentley is an accredited mental health assistance dog. His career with NSW TrainLink started when he was just a 10-week-old puppy and his owner, area customer service manager, Janette Owens, visited the Newcastle Interchange with him. "I immediately noticed his caring and gentle nature and the impact he had on people around him, particularly on a colleague who had experienced recent trauma," Ms Owens said. "Bentley singled out this colleague, snuggling into her chest and calming her down, which prompted me to think he had the temperament to be a therapy dog." NSW TrainLink supported Ms Owens' initiative and the opportunity to have its first mental health assistance dog. Bentley was fully accredited last month. Bentley had to don learner 'L plates' and attend classes run by an assistance dog training company. He now wears a special red vest that tells people of his role as an assistance dog and allows him to access all but a few restricted areas. NSW TrainLink's chief operations officer Dale Merrick said in just over 12 months, Bentley has had a profound impact on many staff and customers. "Bentley has supported staff who have unfortunately experienced traumatic incidents on the rail network, worked with crew members with anxiety, calmed distressed customers and boosted morale with his friendly presence," Mr Merrick said. "Importantly, along with a range of initiatives across NSW TrainLink and Transport for NSW, Bentley is helping break down barriers and start conversations about mental health. "Everyone's mental health is important and Rail R U OK Day is about highlighting this within the rail industry and how to have a conversation that could save a life." Bentley attended a special Rail R U OK barbeque at Central Railway Station this morning, meeting staff and customers. Currently, he and Ms Owens are based on the Blue Mountains line. More information and resources about having a mental health conversation are available at TrackSAFE and R U OK

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/969b6e67-008d-4992-939a-2119022b6bc6.jpg/r0_476_3776_2609_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Bentley makes life easier for rail staff and commuters