Blue Mountains Musical Society (BMMS) is currently preparing to stage Chicago at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub with performances beginning in late May. Chicago, created in 1975, is famous for its 1996 Broadway revival and 2002 film, and is beloved by dancers worldwide. Loosely based on the true stories of two murderers in the Jazz era, the production was originally directed and choreographed by dance legend Bob Fosse. Dance captain Bec Blackwell has performed, produced, choreographed and costumed many times for BMMS over the past eight years. For this production, she will be sharing the stage with her daughter, Bella, and she is excited at the prospect. "Chicago has always been one of our favourite musicals to watch together. It is a dancer's dream, and it's in my top three favourite musicals," she said. Following in Fosse's footsteps is no easy feat and BMMS have entrusted the role to choreographer Emma Joseph, who has performed and choreographed with the society with great success previously. "Emma's choreography is superb," said Blackwell, adding that the song Cell Block Tango is her favourite in the show. "To perform it with such anger and emotion is so much fun!" Fellow dance ensemble member and featured ensemble swing performer Claryse Prested agrees. "Cell Block Tango is such a powerful combination of singing, storytelling and dance." Prested has previously worked professionally as a performer in the United Kingdom. Like most dancers, she loves the show and jumped at the chance to be involved. "I absolutely love the music and choreographic style of Chicago." A fresh face on the BMMS stage is Irene Toro, who features in the role of Catalina Hernandez (Hunyak). She has plenty of dance experience, having previously run a successful Salsa dance school and having performed with other musical societies. "I am looking forward to seeing how the audience reacts to our interpretation of the show." Her favourite song in the show? "Me and My Baby due to the sheer silliness of the whole charade." Another newcomer to BMMS, Tara Lawson, also brings previous musical performance experience to her role as Kitty. "Ever since I saw the BMMS production of Jesus Christ Superstar (staged by the same production team as Chicago) I have known I wanted to be a part of the musical society. It was that show that inspired me to give musical theatre a go." Like most performers over the past two years, Lawson has missed being on stage and is excited at the chance to perform in Chicago. "I'm really looking forward to standing under stage lights and seeing audiences filling theatre seats. I have missed the thrill of performing and being on stage. It feels amazing, and I cannot wait!" Fans of brilliant choreography and big dance numbers in musicals will love this staging of the second longest-running show on Broadway, which features well-known songs such as All That Jazz, Cell Block Tango and Razzle Dazzle. "I think audiences will enjoy that this production of Chicago maintains the story, music and choreographic style they're familiar with, but that it will be staged in a fresh way," said Prested. Blue Mountains Musical Society performs Chicago from May 21 to June 5 at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub. Tickets are available online at www.bmms.org.au, by calling 02 4723 5050 or in person at the venue. The cost is $49 for adults, $45 for concessions and $39 for youth. A 10% discount applies for groups of 15 or more, and there is a special price for one night only, Friday May 27, with all tickets costing $39 each. The theatre is accepting NSW Discover vouchers for all performances.

