Planning for a desperately needed upgrade for Katoomba Hospital could begin almost immediately if the NSW Government released just a fraction of its $5 billion WestInvest Program, according to local Labor representatives. Funding for the program came from the WestConnex asset recycling strategy, and Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman and State Member for Blue Mountains Trish Doyle said just $15 million of the $5 billion could kick-start the process of providing an upgraded public hospital for the Mountains. "Just this week the NSW Premier, Health Minister and a cast of Liberals stood outside Nepean Hospital to congratulate themselves, again, and re-announce $1 billion for a project investment that completely fails to include the Blue Mountains," Ms Doyle said. "Our District Anzac Memorial Hospital, as it nears 100 years old and collects rain in buckets on the floors of dilapidated wards, is not fit for purpose. It deserves investment too. "We need a new public hospital here in the Blue Mountains, to directly service our community and effectively take some of the pressure off Nepean. "The NSW Government really need to walk their talk." Ms Templeman said the NSW Government should release the funding so planning for the upgrade could begin. No upgrade will happen without a concrete plan. "The WestInvest Program is slated to provide $3 billion to NSW Government agencies, $2 billion to local councils, and $1.6 billion to not-for-profits and community organisations," she said. "The State Government is responsible for funding the planning of projects. Surely somewhere in that vast pot of money, $15 million could be provided to the Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District for planning of the Katoomba hospital upgrade? "Labor believes in responsible government and if we are being responsible, we need to plan for this upgrade. We can't just throw a wad of money around and then see what happens. "A public hospital is the responsibility of the NSW Government and the first step is a planning process. Unless we have a concrete plan, we can't even begin to make the case to the state and federal governments for funding for the construction of this crucial upgrade. "They could do that by using funds from this program. So why don't they?" A spokesman for the Health Minister, Brad Hazzard said the Nepean upgrade would service communities across the local health district, including the Mountains, Hawkesbury and Lithgow. "Planning for a new hospital in the Blue Mountains will take into consideration synergies and networking with the range of expanded health services available at Nepean Hospital," he said.

Set aside funds to plan new hospital: MPs