Update: Mr Martin has been found safe and well. Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Blue Mountains. David Martin, 56, was seen at a premises on Evans Lookout Road, Blackheath on Monday May 2. When he could not be located on Tuesday May 3,officers from Blue Mountains Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts. Police and family have concerns for Mr Martin's welfare due to medical conditions. Initial investigations have shown that he was seen boarding a city-bound train at Blackheath Station about 9.20am this morning (Tuesday May 3). He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 160cm to 165cm tall, wearing a chequered hooded jumper, blue cap, tracksuit pants and white shoes. Anyone with information regarding Mr Martin's whereabouts is urged to contact either Blue Mountains Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. EARLIER this week Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from the Blue Mountains. Anthony Tilt, aged 48, last spoke with family by phone from Leura about 7.15pm on Friday. When he could not be contacted again police were notified, and officers from the Blue Mountains Police Area Command commenced an investigation into his whereabouts. Inquiries have established that he was last seen to board a city bound train from Leura Railway Station at 7.20pm on Friday. Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as he lives with a medical condition. He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 175cm tall, of medium build, with a grey beard and hair. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, blue jean, black shoes and carrying a dark blue backpack and a blue shopping bag. He has no fixed place of abode but is known to frequent areas within the Blue Mountains. Anyone with information about the man's whereabouts is urged to contact Blue Mountains Police Area Command or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

David Martin, 56, is missing from Blackheath