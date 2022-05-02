news, local-news, police, leura

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from the Blue Mountains. Anthony Tilt, aged 48, last spoke with family by phone from Leura about 7.15pm on Friday. When he could not be contacted again police were notified, and officers from the Blue Mountains Police Area Command commenced an investigation into his whereabouts. Inquiries have established that he was last seen to board a city bound train from Leura Railway Station at 7.20pm on Friday. Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as he lives with a medical condition. Anthony is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 175cm tall, of medium build, with a grey beard and hair. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, blue jean, black shoes and carrying a dark blue backpack and a blue shopping bag. Anthony has no fixed place of abode but is known to frequent areas within the Blue Mountains. Anyone with information about Anthony's whereabouts is urged to contact Blue Mountains Police Area Command or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LTQVjNAiTH6LpDNXnFnXZp/doc76dcnhv9bi11eue6bghn_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1280_2414_2644_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Missing man