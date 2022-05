news, local-news,

Buses will replace trains between Katoomba and Penrith for the next three nights while trackwork is carried out. The buses will run from 8.15pm until 2.50am, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, May 2-4. Trains continue to run between Lithgow and Katoomba and between Penrith and Central but there may be some changes to the timetable. Plan you trip before you go. See transportnsw.info.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/6f1164c1-53b2-4138-9a7e-a116ef8f4005.PNG/r112_0_291_101_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Buses replace trains overnight