A re-elected Morrison Government will provide $500,000 to build two new amenities buildings at outdoor camping and education centre, Camp Yarramundi, in the Hawkesbury. The project, jointly funded by the YMCA NSW and the federal government, will see the demolition of two existing structures, replaced by two new buildings with accessible, showers, toilets and changing rooms. Liberal candidate for Macquarie, Sarah Richards, said established in 1937, Camp Yarramundi was a special place that was well-worth maintaining. "So many generations have made special memories at Camp Yarramundi, and I know that wonderful experiences right here, have changed many young lives for the better," she said. "Of course, the site and the new buildings would be nothing without the giving staff of the YMCA who are the heart of Camp Yarramundi. "They will ensure that future generations of our Hawkesbury youth will also have great experiences and come away with fond memories too. "I'm delighted that the new inclusive building will allow for disabled youth to experience the best of this incredible place. She said the project would support 11 jobs in construction, and five jobs post-construction. YMCA general manager growth and business development, Shane Simmons, said "Camp Yarramundi is something of a spiritual home for the Y in NSW, and part of Sydney's story". "The experiences you have at camp change you forever - you make new friends, you immerse yourself in beautiful Country and natural heritage, you stretch yourself physically, mentally and emotionally and gain life skills that you never forget. "We want that life-changing experiences to be available to young people and communities into the future." he said. "And we want to provide that experience to more young people, which is why the amenities upgrade at Camp Yarramundi is so vital. It's so reassuring that government leaders can see our vision for this special place.

Cash splash for Yarramundi camp