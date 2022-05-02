news, local-news, science at the local

Science at the Local returns to Springwood Sports Club on Sunday May 15 from 2.30pm for their first event in more than two years. The event will feature talks by former Winmalee High student and astronomy researcher at ANU, Josephine Munro, and cancer researcher Orazio Vittorio, based at UNSW. "It's been 904 days since we held an in person event," said Science at the Local co-founder Hamish Clarke. "Not that we're counting." "Community is at the heart of what we do," added fellow co-founder Kevin Joseph. "It's been tough being away and we can't wait to see everyone." Munro's talk is about the physics behind better telescope observations from Earth. "Twinkling is good for songwriters but bad for astronomers," Munro said. "Improving our understanding of atmospheric turbulence is key to designing the next generation of telescopes." After high school, Munro completed a Bachelor of Science in Nanotechnology and Applied Physics at the University of Technology Sydney. An internship at Mt Stromlo Observatory in Canberra helped paved the way for her current PhD studies at ANU. Vittorio heads up the Metal-Targeted Therapy and Immunology Group at the Children's Cancer Institute, where he studies the role of metals in the growth of childhood tumours. "Currently used treatment drugs aren't designed to specifically kill cancer cells," he explains. "We need to target cancer cells specifically, so we create less problems for healthy cells in the body." Vittorio was one of the first scientists in the world to discover the important role of copper in contributing to cancer immune evasion. The event is free and all are welcome. To find out more go to scienceatthelocal.org.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/328369de-c6bb-4820-8863-e7aa8b53e8ce.jpg/r0_260_1169_920_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Science at the Local returns to Springwood Sports Club