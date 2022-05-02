news, local-news,

Blue Mountains council has weighed in to a proposal by Greenspot, owners of the old Wallerawang power station, to establish an energy from waste facility at the site. At last week's council meeting, Greens Cr Sarah Redshaw called for councillors to be briefed on the possible impacts of the plan on the Mountains, particularly the transport of waste from Sydney through to the site. "The idea of burning rubbish is outdated," she said, warning that the waste, either on roads or rail, would have to travel through the Mountains to get to Wallerawang, west of Lithgow. "There are a lot of possibilities for Wallerawang but the council has not been offered them." Cr Redshaw's urgency motion, seeking a briefing on incinerator technology and the potential impacts of the project on the Mountains, was passed unanimously. The councillors also voted to write to Lithgow Council, asking it to reconsider its position on the project. At the Lithgow council meeting, also held last week, a packed public gallery filled with concerned residents listened to see whether a rescission motion on council's submission to explore the idea of a waste incinerator would get through. One resident, Cameron Churchill, said there was "too much on the line and so much at stake". "I applaud Greenspot for ... looking to develop in our region but there is so much more to do than burning Sydney's garbage." The Greater Lithgow Community Action Group's Ann Thompson also asked council to rescind the motion and warned of potential backlash in their decision making. "If you do not rescind this, the contempt you have held this community in the past few months will pale into insignificance with the contempt that some of you will be held in for the next three years," she said. The Lidsdale Wallerawang Progress Association's Steve Jackson said the LGA had lost so much already with previous mine and power station closures. He urged Lithgow Council to be "saviours" and encouraged residents to go along to Greenspot's community consultation nights and "learn and ask questions". "Ask Greenspot and their associated companies on how it works, listen to them. Make sure it is not unhealthy, make sure it finds the jobs and puts money back into this town and not shut down something else again," he said. Three councillors put the rescission motion forward to attempt to overturn the motion to allow Greenspot to consider the Wallerawang project. But it was defeated 6-3, with the mayor Maree Statham and five other councillors all in favour of continuing to explore the idea.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/de176e60-a865-4f7c-b635-a416fb77e6ad.png/r212_114_1394_782_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg