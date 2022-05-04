anala art advisory, glenbrook, blue mountains, art, christina sun, michael powe

Anala Art Advisory provides impartial advice on art purchases, guiding their clients through the complex and often overwhelming terrain of the Australian art market. Whether you're new to the market or a seasoned collector, they provide tailored comprehensive assistance that parallels your interests, budget and goals. For the last six years in Glenbrook, Anala Art Advisory has been supplying some of the very best the Australian art market has to offer to its clientele. Director Michael Powe said the last two and half years had been something of a challenge, to say the least. "But with the support of loyal clients and new customers, the advisory has managed to continue providing the best examples of work from some of the most exciting and collectable artists the market has to offer," he said. This year holds many exciting events and opportunities for artists and collectors alike. From June 2-5, Anala Art Advisory will be showcasing selected artists and their works at the Sydney Affordable Art Fair. "This event has been long overdue and will be the injection that the market has been has been looking for," Mr Powe said Some of the artists that Anala will be exhibiting are; Theresa Sarjeant, Pav Spencer; Felicity O'Connor; Lynda Hyde and Christina Sun, an emerging artist who experiments with a hybrid of surrealist landscapes and hyperreal subject matter. Mr Powe said Christina's works draw from the ambiguity of the dreamscape, incorporating themes from fairy tales, literature and childhood memories. "Transforming canonical tales and anecdotes into vivid, hyperrealist impressions of object and space, Christina paints the process of maturation and growth, reflecting the process of traversing from the fleeting spontaneities of youth into the more sombre landscape of adulthood," he said. "As always, we look forward to seeing you in our wonderful village in Glenbrook and hope to see you at the Affordable Art Fair in June." You can email info@analaartadvisory.com.au for information regarding tickets to the art fair.

Glenbrook gallery is your entry to the complex world of art

SURREAL WORK: Anala Art Advisory director Michael Powe with talented artist Christina Sun. Her work will be included in the fair being held next month.

