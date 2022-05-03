news, local-news,

An insight into Macquarie Greens candidate Tony Hickey "I grew up with my two sisters in Bathurst, Gosford, Forbes and Mudgee. Dad worked in what used to be a Commonwealth-owned bank. Mum worked at various jobs. They rented and saved until I was 12 and they could finally buy a home. "Living in Bathurst, I was inspired by Ben Chifley, former Member for Macquarie and Prime Minister, but before that a railway worker, just like my grandfather. I loved exploring. Once I got a bike, I rode it as far from home as I could get away with. I was fascinated with foreign countries and couldn't wait to learn a second language. "I always wanted to be a teacher and thankfully managed to get through university when we still had free university education. I studied French, German and Education and taught for six years at public high schools: Berkeley, Hawkesbury and Bomaderry. I then went to Germany on exchange and started teaching English. When I returned to Australia I re-trained as an English teacher. Since then, I have worked in private colleges and universities. I currently work at the University of Sydney with international students. I love my work because the teachers and students I work with are so dedicated. "When I returned to Australia, I met my partner, Paul. We've been together for just over 25 years. We rented in Sydney, then finally managed to buy our home in Katoomba in 2015. It's the best decision we've ever made. We used to have a holiday in the Mountains once or twice a year. We love living here even more. "I want to make sure that people in the Macquarie electorate have a good progressive alternative to the Labor/Coalition duopoly that has controlled Australia for too long and got us into the environmental mess that we're in. I also want to campaign to help elect David Shoebridge as NSW's next Greens senator. "Like the rest of the world, people in the Mountains and Hawkesbury are seeing the disastrous effects of climate change - devastating fires and floods. Meanwhile, the ALP and LNP plan to open new coal and gas projects. It's like pouring petrol on a fire. Unless we have serious and rapid action on climate change, none of us will have a home to live in. "The Coalition and Labor each enjoy the support of roughly one third of the electorate. It is the height of arrogance for either to think they deserve to govern in their own right. There's a good chance that neither of them will have a majority and will need to negotiate with the Greens and progressive independents. I will join other Greens to push for urgent action to address the climate crisis. We'll also continue our campaigns for affordable housing, dental and mental health in Medicare, and an end to Australia's inhumane treatment of refugees. "I joined the Greens in 2001 when I realised that they were much more than an environmental party. Since joining, I've been proud to join the Greens on campaigns for Indigenous justice, free public education at all levels, marriage equality and compassion for refugees.

Macquarie Greens Federal Election Candidate Tony Hickey.