Little Green is a songwriter on the rise

whats-on,

It's an ethereal song inspired by the 2019/2020 Black Summer bushfires. And it is now in the running amongst 24 finalists for a national environmental award being judged this month. Former Winmalee High student, Amy Nelson, 22, who now lives in Sydney and performs under the moniker Little Green, wrote and produced The Night in 2020 while fires were blazing out of control around Australia. Little Green is a singer songwriter on the rise, with a full bill of activities this year. "The story is written from the perspective of an alien observing Earth, heartbroken at the mess the humans have made," she said. "I think it is important the alien is not angry, just very sad. I hope this song will inspire a greater appreciation for the world that has given us life. I believe if we change our relationship with Earth, to be more respectful, loving and connected, we can begin to heal. "I am only a human, so I don't understand a lot of things, but I can feel the deep wisdom of nature and I wish everyone would stop and listen for a moment." Little Green said growing up in the Blue Mountains, she developed a sense of storytelling and musicality inspired by nature around her. Self-taught on flute, sax, guitar, piano, bass, and with singing, she has used her talents to create a charmingly child-like musical world. She has released two intimate projects, The Night EP and Dreambird EP in 2021 and her soundtrack to Lisa Leong's book, This Working Life, published by Hardie Grant, is set to be released later this year. Recently signing to Lemon Tree Management (Tash Sultana, Tones and I + more), Little Green wants to use her voice to celebrate the natural world with a sense of wonder and inspire a more mindful way of being. To vote for Little Green go to https://environmentalmusicprize.com/songs/the-night-little-green/ She is up against such Australian musical luminaries as Tim Minchin, Paul Kelly and Eskimo Joe. The Environmental Music Prize was launched during the UN Climate Summit in November 2021. Voting ends on May 15 and the public choice will win $20,000. The prize is being run by not-for-profit group, Environmental Music Limited.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/ac3919fd-452f-4bb6-b3b5-87904c6260a2.png/r0_587_2000_1717_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg