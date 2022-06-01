The Sound of Dreaming tells the story of a young Nepalese woman, Sonam, who on her way to a new life in Australia, remembers a trip she had with a ride-sharing motorcycle driver, Bikash, who had been having the same recurring dream as her. As Bikash and Sonam try to find each other again in Kathmandu, Bikash begins to use his lucid dreams to find her in the real world.