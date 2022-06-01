Blue Mountains Gazette

Film premiere in South Korea for Katoomba's Kalani Gacon

By B.c Lewis
June 1 2022 - 5:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Twenty-six year old Katoomba filmmaker Kalani Gacon got arrested while working in Nepal during the COVID lockdown.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.