Twenty-six year old Katoomba filmmaker Kalani Gacon got arrested while working in Nepal during the COVID lockdown.
He was shooting a documentary at a protest. The time in jail gave him the opportunity to think more closely about the structure of the film he was working on.
"Incredibly, during my time in jail I had the chance to workshop some crucial scenes in my film with my cellmates who gave their feedback and helped me create a more convincing and powerful story."
The Sound of Dreaming tells the story of a young Nepalese woman, Sonam, who on her way to a new life in Australia, remembers a trip she had with a ride-sharing motorcycle driver, Bikash, who had been having the same recurring dream as her. As Bikash and Sonam try to find each other again in Kathmandu, Bikash begins to use his lucid dreams to find her in the real world.
Nepal is a place Mr Gacon has visited since he was 19- when he raised funds for much needed housing after terrible earthquakes in that region. And he has spent the last six years living there, eking out his filmmaking life.
An ex-Springwood High student, he always had a passion for filmmaking and was thrilled to see The Sound of Dreaming have its world premiere at the Busan International Short Film Festival in South Korea late last month.
"My film was selected as part of the official program, so I couldn't miss the opportunity to be here in person. From 6000 high quality entries only a handful of films are selected," Mr Gacon said.
It was based on a conversation he had while hitchhiking around Canada and took three years to make. He credits his whole team, but especially cinematographer, Chintan Rajbhandari, who recently won an award at the Sundance Film Festival, with helping create some magic.
Mr Gacon is back in the Mountains from his travels and will start a free filmmaking workshop for kids at Katoomba High School during June. He expects it will take about three months.
"It's to give them an opportunity to share their stories and unique life experiences through the transformative power of film, also providing industry and professional skills development.
"At the end of the workshop we will produce a professional quality film together, bringing in a team of industry professionals to mentor the students and execute their vision ... releasing it at the Winter Magic Festival in August, before an international tour. This project is called 'Mountain of Youth'."
He believes there "is a real hunger from youth in our community to be part of something creative and meaningful after spending precious years of their lives stuck inside ... away from the formative experiences of youth."
Mr Gacon is still looking for a female mentor for the group and other assistance contact@kalanigacon.com
