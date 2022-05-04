mental health, business, workplace, stigma, help

How workplaces and business can play a role in tackling mental health conditions

STRUGGLING: If you notice someone at work is not their usual self, it might be time to start a conversation. Photo: Shutterstock In the past, addressing mental health in the office or with your boss was somewhat stigmatised, however particularly following the pandemic, companies are increasingly recognising the benefits of supporting employers and creating healthy workplaces. Dan Auerbach is a director for Associated Employee Assistance Providers, which provide mental health awareness training to companies across Australia. He said awareness of mental health within the workplace had increased since the onset of COVID-19 when the lines between home and work became more blurred. "People are, in a sense, brought into each other's lives a little bit more casually, through Zoom calls and things like that," he said. "There seems to have been a shift in interest from employers, and possibly a greater level of comfort from some staff members to start having those discussions [about their mental health]." As an employer, statistics show that a portion of your workforce will be affected by mental health issues at any one time. Mr Auerbach said this creates "a responsibility and an opportunity to respond to that in an active way". As well as including wellbeing initiatives and policies that help create a healthy workplace, Mr Auerbach suggested running an employee assistance program, where staff can access confidential support, engage professional mental health training, and incorporate public initiatives like R U OK Day or Mates in Construction to help educate and start important conversations. Given the amount of time spent interacting each week, workmates can often be the first to pick up signs someone is struggling, so it's important to know what to do if you find yourself in that position. Mr Auerbach said the main signs to look out for were changes in behaviour, mood, or attitude. For example, if you suspect someone may be struggling and you feel comfortable, the next step is to start a conversation. "Take them for a coffee or find an opportunity to be private in a space, and just tell them that you've noticed a few changes," he said. "Just having that question asked, 'are you OK?', goes a long way. Then listen and be available to hear the answer and find out what is going on. Ask questions about their experience and don't feel responsible to change things or to find a solution. "If you do find that you've uncovered that they are struggling a little bit, think about whether you can encourage them to find resources themselves or seek help elsewhere." Need support? Reach out for help. Lifeline (13 11 14), Kids Helpline (1800 55 1800), ReachOut, Beyond Blue, Headspace (1800 650 890). SHARE