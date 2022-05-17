Blue Mountains teenagers step up for Youth Parliament

news, local-news, ymca, youth parliament, vincent rummery, blackheath

The Blue Mountains has five teenagers taking part in the 2022 Youth Parliament, with two members - Vincent Rummery of Blackheath and Ariel Fraser of Katoomba - elected to the Ministry. It's the 20th year of the Youth Parliament in NSW - a year-long program for students in years 10, 11 and 12 run by the Y NSW (formerly known as the YMCA). They will eventually take their debating skills direct to the floor of the NSW State Parliament. In addition to Youth Cabinet members Vincent Rummery and Ariel Fraser, another three students were also at the Y NSW Youth Parliament training camp over the Easter long weekend - St Columba's Catholic College student Claudia Wedesweiler and Katoomba High School students Ayla Zizovski and Edward Bell-Smith. As political leaders campaign across the country for the coming federal election, the 88 students from NSW and the ACT attended the special political weekend to train up for a 'takeover' of the Legislative Council at NSW Parliament in July. Vincent Rummery attends high school at La Salle Academy. He has been elected manager of Opposition business in the Upper House for the 2022 Y NSW Youth Parliament. Katoomba High's Ariel Fraser is the Minister for Inclusion and Diversity - one of four members representing Katoomba High. Students participating are drawn together by one common passion: they want their voices heard on issues that matter most to them and they are powerful advocates for their communities. The 88 participants shared breakfast and dinner, they formed into their respective committees, practiced debating skills, formulated policy positions and by the end of the camp they had developed the foundations of a Bill to be debated on the floors of NSW Parliament in July. Vincent said he wanted to be part of the Youth Parliament because he was keen to draw attention to issues of mental health. "I have had a passion for changing things for a very long time and this passion has culminated in an interest in politics. I wish to be a part of the change. "Young people in my local area often struggle with mental health issues, feeling isolated or left out from more populated areas. This is not helped by drug use leaching into my community at an alarmingly high rate. I am no stranger to mental health issues myself, and I know that many young people in my area are heavily affected by mental health issues. "More accessible counselling and support is a fundamental part of helping solve the mental health issues facing young people all over the country. I believe that an increase in funding, more available services and more knowledge on the pre-existing services will help significantly in the challenge to help young people deal with the mental health issues that might face them." Civic leaders who have emerged from Youth Parliament programs across Australia include NSW Fair Work commissioners, State Government Ministers including Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, the Arts and Regional Youth Ben Franklin. A Y spokesman said "this is the first step in the program for the participants. From here, they will work on their Bills through a series of committee meetings. They will receive ongoing mentoring from state politicians and other civic leaders and advocacy professionals. They will come together in early July for a week-long residential camp". Participants' hard work will culminate when they arrive at the biggest political stage in the State, the floor of NSW Parliament, to debate their Bills in a four-day sitting week. This year, Youth Parliament returns to in-person activities after COVID forced the last two seasons of Youth Parliament to be held virtually.

Blue Mountains teenagers step up for Youth Parliament