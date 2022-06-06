It was his best-ever performance and he saved it for his most important match.
Nikolas Selby, 13, scored five goals in the gold medal match at the recent Australian water polo championships in Brisbane to help his M14s team claim a 10-4 victory.
Advertisement
"It felt great scoring in the final," he said. "I had never scored five goals before in a match so to do it in the gold medal match felt amazing."
Nikolas has had a successful six months. In the Spring, he was in the top 10 goal scorers across all junior players in the Sydney metro competition (there were almost 1,000 kids registered in the 12s-18s categories).
Via St Columba's, where he is in Year 8, Nikolas made the NSW State Catholic team, despite being one of the youngest triallists and up against Year 11 students
And he has been named in a state squad and hopes to make a NSW team which will be involved in state competitions later in the year
Nikolas said: "I feel really positive about my progress in water polo but still need training if I'm going to become more successful, and I thank my coaches, club, teammates and family as they helped make it become a reality."
Nikolas was born in Serbia and his family moved from the Middle East to the Mountains in 2018. Nikolas joined the (now defunct) Blueys water polo club at Glenbrook before joining Ryde, the closest water polo club to the Mountains.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.