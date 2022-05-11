kindlehill school, blue mountains, artisan school fair, education, community

After a two-year hiatus, Kindlehill School is excited to announce the return of their annual fair, though with a new name - The Kindlehill Artisan School Fair. With the theme of Restore Community, not only will the annual fair bring restorative focus to enliven a sense of community after the devastation of fires, floods, landslips and COVID, it will also celebrate local makers and creators with an artisan market. The first since 2019, the fair is on Saturday, May 14 from 10am to 2pm and is open to everyone. Celebrated in the lead-up to the Winter Solstice, the Kindlehill School term has begun with busy fair preparations and will culminate in a Winter's Night Festival in June, bringing the school community together before the term's end. During the fair, the Yarning Blanket will be officially unveiled after two years of work. Handmade with love by many hands and hearts, students, staff, parents and carers, this collective textile piece features upcycled materials and local plant dyes, and will be featured alongside an exciting exhibition of student artwork in the school's new art studio. Other stalls and activities include ceramics, forging, woodturning, storytelling, jewellery, craft, felting, chocolatiering, chess, skipping, face painting, junk percussion, as well as local authors and their books. Kindlehill continues its raffle with loads of prizes on offer, and the school's craft group have been busy creating knitted delights and felted creatures for sale on the day. Once again, the cafe will be selling a delicious array of cakes, biscuits and treats, along with chai and espresso coffee. A wholesome vegetarian lunch will also be available, and the school will be celebrating the first firing of their newly installed pizza oven. This is the first time Kindlehill School has been able to welcome visitors into their new building and spaces including an artisan workshop, art studio, high school science laboratory and classrooms. Kindlehill is an independent school working creatively and in a contemporary way, out of the foundation of Rudolf Steiner's philosophy for education. It was founded in 2000 by a small group of parents and teachers who shared a common vision for an education that allowed children to grow strong, resourceful and resilient in our ever-changing and often stressful world. From humble beginnings, with a student body of only 17, Kindlehill has blossomed into a school of more than 120 students and growing. Rain, hail or shine, Kindlehill is looking forward to once again welcoming the community on Saturday, May 14 at 8 Lake Street in Wentworth Falls.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38dBZsXf86TNTVtz3cdNzN8/049e7218-4633-4af3-ad4e-4bfcf0f63b4f.jpg/r0_318_5795_3592_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Kindlehill School fair is a celebration of renewal for the community

