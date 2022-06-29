Wesley Stormer mixing classical and pop

Attending Western Sydney University to further develop his skills as a musician, he had an eye on a career as a music teacher. Enter Clare Maclean - his lecturer at the university. Impressed by the unique sound and composition of his work, Maclean suggested he pursue composition further and to consider refining his craft with an Honours degree. The further education helped shape his work, but more importantly, it provided a deep sense of confidence to pursue his calling. With his lecturer's words echoing in his mind, he was able to own this new path in life.