Wesley Stormer mixing classical and pop

Many musicians will have a particular genre, an era or a style they are drawn to.
Traditionally, classical music and 70s inspired pop tracks should not co-exist. However, musician and composer Wesley Stormer, who splits his time between Sydney and Mt Riverview, bucks this trend and has forged his path pursuing the two art forms.
Raised within a musical household, Stormer was exposed to a myriad of musicians, bands and performers that had significant influence on his composition work today. Without knowing it at the time, the early introduction to an eclectic mix of music sparked a passion that has seen him showcase his craft locally and abroad.
Attending Western Sydney University to further develop his skills as a musician, he had an eye on a career as a music teacher. Enter Clare Maclean - his lecturer at the university. Impressed by the unique sound and composition of his work, Maclean suggested he pursue composition further and to consider refining his craft with an Honours degree. The further education helped shape his work, but more importantly, it provided a deep sense of confidence to pursue his calling. With his lecturer's words echoing in his mind, he was able to own this new path in life.
Embracing the uncertainty and excitement of this new life, Stormer was able to pour himself into writing music - challenging himself to break new ground and stretch his musical ability. The hard worked reap reward, when in 2017 a piece he composed won a competition with the Veridian Symphony Orchestra in the United States.
"That was really gratifying...that was a nice moment. It gave me a boost," he said.
Whilst the classical composition has been prominent for the past decade, the 70s influence from his childhood has never been too far away for Stormer. Sun Affair - his pop project - 'prides itself on catchy hooks and lyrics from the heart' according to it's Spotify page. Centered on collaboration with other musicians, Stormer has brought to life years of work into this 'feel good project'.
In 2021, Stormer produced his first EP, titled First Sign of Light. The culmination of years of toil and development, the collaborative nature of the work is a huge drawcard for Stormer.
"I love that part of it (collaboration), that is almost the funnest part of it. I'm working with all these different people who are all extremely talented musicians and all have their own creative input," he said.
Channeling his own experiences and drawing on inspiration from the world around him, he continues to showcase his diverse skills across his musical projects.
"The classical side of my stuff (music) and the Sun Affair side of stuff...those things together is a good representation of me."
He recently won 2022 Beethoven Idol. Listen to his story by searching Passion and Perspective Podcast on all podcast platforms.
