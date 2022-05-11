IDAHOBIT, world health organisation, gay, lesbian, trans, intersex, community, blue mountains

Many of us have things that make us unique and different. We may be gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans, intersex or one of many other identities and going into a new environment where we need to share that can be overwhelming. This reason, and many others is, why we the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) is held annually on May 17. It was first held in 1990 when the World Health Organisation removed homosexuality from the Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems. Events orgnanised to mark the day help to educate people and raise awareness for the work still needed to combat discrimination. The message to all is: be bold, be fun, be dramatic, but most of all be kind to yourself (and others), always.

Day aims to raise awareness on sexual diversity

