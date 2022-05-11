  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News

Where to cast your vote ahead of election day

Local News
Pre-polling: Available Monday to Saturday at the Hub in Springwood.
Pre-polling: Available Monday to Saturday at the Hub in Springwood.

Pre-polling for the May 21 election opened on Monday.

In the Mountains, there are two pre-polling venues - at Katoomba and Springwood - as well as one each in nearby Emu Plains and Penrith and, for the Hawkesbury part of the Macquarie electorate, one each in Richmond and Windsor.

Details of the pre-poll venues are:

Katoomba Civic Centre, 81-83 Katoomba Street

  • Monday-Friday 8.30am-5.30pm (except Friday, May 20 for extended hours 8.30am-6pm)
  • Saturday May 14 9am-4pm
  • This venue will also be open to vote on election day, May 21, from 8am-6pm
  • Assisted wheelchair access.

Blue Mountains Theatre & Community Hub, 106-108 Macquarie Road, Springwood

  • Monday-Friday 8.30am-5.30pm (except Friday, May 20 for extended hours 8.30am-6pm)
  • Saturday May 14 9am-4pm
  • Assisted wheelchair access.

Emu Plains Community Centre, 4 Lawson St, Emu Plains

  • Monday-Friday 8.30am-5.30pm (except Friday, May 20 for extended hours 8.30am-6pm)
  • Saturday May 14 9am-4pm
  • Accessible parking and assisted wheelchair access.

Penrith CBD shopfront, 465 High St, Penrith (between Station St and Woodriff St)

  • Monday-Friday 8.30am-5.30pm (except Friday, May 20 for extended hours 8.30am-6pm)
  • Saturday May 14 9am-4pm
  • This venue will also be open to vote on election day, May 21, from 8am-6pm
  • Assisted wheelchair access.

Richmond School of Arts, 26 W Market St, Richmond

  • Monday-Friday 8.30am-5.30pm (except Friday, May 20 for extended hours 8.30am-6pm)
  • Saturday May 14 9am-4pm
  • Assisted wheelchair access.

Deerubbin Centre - Stan Stevens Studio, 300 George St, Windsor

  • Monday-Friday 8.30am-5.30pm (except Friday, May 20 for extended hours 8.30am-6pm)
  • Saturday May 14 9am-4pm
  • No wheelchair access.