For many years Upper Blue Mountains Rotarian member Bill Pixton has helped numerous charity and community campaigns.
He was a driving force behind his mate Bob Montgomery's ride from Perth to Leura, Darwin to Perth and then again from Leura to Port Douglas.
Now he's rattling the tin and hopes to raise money for mental health issues - a burgeoning problem since the COVID lockdown.
The Blackheath man started the campaign, as his own daughter suffers from mental health issues.
"It is an almost endemic increase amongst younger people. There are almost ten suicides daily in Australia. It is at crisis level."
"I have signed up to undertake the Push For Better Mental Health. I will be encouraging other Rotarians and friends to either take part and/or make a tax deductible donation. Katoomba High School are already doing their own pushing. All money raised will be donated to Lifeline who provide crisis online support for those in desperate need."
As part of the campaign there's a push-up challenge - as part of Better Mental Health awareness week on June 1-24. It involves doing 3,139 push-ups in the 24 days. This number represents Australians who died of suicide in the previous year.
"Apart from the obvious physiological benefits, the impact of exercise on mental health, depression and anxiety are well known and to be encouraged."
He has teamed up with other Rotarians, Jennifer Scott from Central Blue Mountains and Paul Campbell, formerly of Upper Blue Mountains. There will be others joining his team.
Mr Pixton turns 75 in the middle of his campaign and plans to do all 3139 push-ups.
