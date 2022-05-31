For any organic gardener who thinks the method is a relatively modern concept, Blackheath horiculturalist Robin Johnson has evidence of a most contradictory kind.
During lockdown, Mr Johnson busied himself with researching and writing The Gardener Through History, documenting the journey of growing food, finding its roots way back into Neolithic Britain, or the Stone Age.
"The genesis of [the book] was I wanted to find the beginning of organic gardening ... and the more I went back into history, it went futher and further back and I ended up in the stone age," he said.
He wrote the book "through the eyes of a gardener", canvassing crop production methods, small and large scale agriculture, kitchen gardens, herbalists, even garden writers.
Mr Johnson, who went to college in England but moved to Australia in 1977, was head gardener at Old Parliament House in Canberra for eight years (1984-92) before running his own landscaping company.
He and partner Marilyn moved to Blackheath in 2008 where he grows vegetables, particularly leafy greens, and still looks after five Upper Mountains gardens.
The Gardener Through History covers the agricultural history of the world, beginning in the era 43AD to 410AD and how it progressed through subsequent historical periods.
The book covers the Middle Ages (900-1500), the Industrial Revolution (1500-1850s) as well as influential gardeners from Tudor and Victorian periods to innovations between the wars and the modern day.
Throughout, MrJohnson said, he tried to focus on gardeners' knowledge and the value of their labour.
The book is illustrated with historical photos showing ancient tools and practices, ruins, timelines, maps and charts and on to modern gardens - formal, informal, cottage, kitchen, arboretums - a wide selection which reflects only a portion of the almost infinite world of gardening.
The Gardener Through History is available at Gleebooks in Blackheath.
