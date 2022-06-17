Blackheath's choir festival returns in August with organisers thrilled to have the backing of choir communities from the Blue Mountains through Sydney to the Central Coast and the Central West.
The festival will be on August 26-28. Concerts start on Friday evening and continue until Sunday afternoon on a schedule alternating between Blackheath Community Centre and Blackheath Presbyterian Church, with no overlap between sessions. This means that if you are dedicated enough, you can see and hear all 53 participating choirs over the weekend.
There will be a free session on the Saturday night at Blackheath Golf Club for the whole community featuring four popular choirs.
Music styles to suit all tastes, from the renaissance to the 21st century, from classical to jazz, popular, folk and world music; some choirs perform a cappella while others go with instrumental accompaniment. No fewer than 14 Blue Mountains choirs will be in excellent company with semi-professional choirs such as River City Voices and Martenitsa Choir, as well as non-auditioned choirs including the ever-popular Sydney Gay and Lesbian Choir.
The Festival Choir, formed for just one performance at the end of the festival from participating choristers, is always a highlight of Blackheath Choir Festival. This year we are excited that renowned choral conductor Sarah Penicka-Smith has accepted our invitation to lead the Festival Choir.
Penicka-Smith has curated a showcase of Australian contemporary choral compositions, including works by two Blue Mountains based composers, First Nations composer Elizabeth Sheppard and neuro-diverse singer-songwriter Jerrah Patston, alongside music by other composers as diverse as Christine Anu and Dan Walker.
An exciting addition to the festival program comes from respected Darug educator and singer-songwriter Jacinta Tobin, who will offer a workshop titled 'Songlines in Darug Country'.
Tickets are available online from blackheathchoirfestival.org or from Richardson and Wrench in Blackheath.
