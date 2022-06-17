Blue Mountains Gazette
What's on

Blackheath's popular choir festival returns in 2022

June 17 2022 - 2:00am
Blackheath's choir festival returns in August with organisers thrilled to have the backing of choir communities from the Blue Mountains through Sydney to the Central Coast and the Central West.

