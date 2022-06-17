Music styles to suit all tastes, from the renaissance to the 21st century, from classical to jazz, popular, folk and world music; some choirs perform a cappella while others go with instrumental accompaniment. No fewer than 14 Blue Mountains choirs will be in excellent company with semi-professional choirs such as River City Voices and Martenitsa Choir, as well as non-auditioned choirs including the ever-popular Sydney Gay and Lesbian Choir.