news, local-news,

The biggest parcel of land in the Blue Mountains, and the derelict historic old school that sits on it, is up for sale. For $6 million, a buyer will get 17,500 square metres of prime real estate just blocks away from the centre of Katoomba. The old Mount St Marys school opened in 1910 and was later converted to the Renaissance Centre. The building has been vacant for many years and has suffered from vandalism and lack of maintenance. The property is now on the market with Theo Poulos Real Estate. Agent Peter Poulos said it would be suitable for a range of purposes, including tourism, education and/or aged care/retirement accommodation.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/e56da909-6685-475f-93b0-314ab7b440ad.jpg/r1_116_2270_1398_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg