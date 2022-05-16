news, local-news,

UPDATE: A man missing from the Blue Mountains has been located safe and well. The 19-year-old man left Katoomba Hospital about 2.20pm Saturday May 14. When he did not return to the hospital, officers attached to Blue Mountains Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts. About 10.50am today (Monday May 16, police located the man at Blacktown Railway Station. Police would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance. Police are appealing for assistance to locate a man last seen leaving Katoomba hospital on Saturday afternoon. Zachary McLoughlin, aged 19, left the hospital about 2.20pm. Unable to be located, officers attached to Blue Mountains Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts. Police and family hold concerns for Zachary's welfare. He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 175cm tall, with brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing black tracksuit pants and a grey hooded jumper. Zachary is known to travel on public transport and frequents the Medlow Bath, Leura and Katoomba areas. Anyone who sees Zachary, or believes they know his whereabouts, is urged to contact police. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

Youth missing in Katoomba area