To mark National Families Week Thrive Services will acknowledge the incredible work that families have done to stay connected over the past two years of fires, floods and pandemic. CEO Karen van Woudenberg says the organisation will celebrate all the families that have stepped up to teach, train, parent, counsel, feed, nurture and support each other in some of the most trying circumstances anyone could have faced. "And you know what? We made it out the other end," Ms van Woudenberg said. She said the Thrive team would like to take a moment during Families Week to celebrate and congratulate everyone in the family. "Let's hear it for the mums, the dads, the aunts and uncles, step-parents, foster parents, grandparents, and any other significant other adults - as well as the kids - that make up families in so many shapes and sizes across the Blue Mountains," Ms Woudenberg said. "We want to congratulate them for being there for each other in the best way they could, given the circumstances, and ask them to take a collective bow for all they have achieved." Thrive Services is celebrating Families Week in 2022 with information and giveaways for families at stalls in Katoomba at Junction 142, and Lithgow Valley Plaza on Thursday, May 19. The CEO of Families Australia says National Families Week is a time to "celebrate with your family, make contact with your extended family and friends, and share in the enjoyment of family activities within the wider community. It is a time to celebrate the meaning of family and to make the most of family life". Thrive Services offers family support, parenting programs, housing support for families, support with fresh food parcels, and bill relief for families experiencing hardship. They provide a variety of children's services and activities, focussing on those that enrich their wellbeing and provide positive outcomes through playgroups, group activities, fun days and other activities. They connect communities with information, referral and advice as well as providing emergency food cards and bill assistance. Thrive also provides housing and homelessness support for families in the Blue Mountains in partnership with Mission Australia. To find out more you can phone 4782 1555 or visit their website at www.thriveservices.org.au.

Thrive wants Blue Mountains families to celebrate survival

To find out more you can phone 4782 1555 or visit their website at www.thriveservices.org.au.