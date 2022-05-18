connect child and family services, national families week, blue mountains, community, ndis, koori

For 40 years Connect Child and family services have been creating environments in the Blue Mountains where children have a voice. Connect was set up by a group of local women frustrated by the lack of services in the region for young children with development delay. Through their hard work and commitment to helping families access the services they need, Connect has grown to support 1400 families. Their vision continues to be for children and families to thrive in safe connected communities and they offer a range of services which support each family and child through their early childhood development journey. With nearly 80 per cent of their workforce living in the Blue Mountains, Connect's range extends from Lithgow to western Sydney. Their services include four inclusive early childhood centres, the Heatherbrae centre at Lawson, a Dad's Group and the YAWN volunteer service which supports mums with babies. There are also a range of NDIS registered multi-disciplinary disability services, which enables Connect staff to identify development needs. "We also have the privilege of Blue Mountains Aboriginal Culture Resource Centre's Koori playgroup operating side by side with one of our early childhood centres," a Connect spokesman said. "This is strengthening our relationships and enriching cultural discussion." In recognition of the land the early childhood teams have commissioned local artists Clara, Emily and Sharon from Krubi Creative to depict the story of two of the centres, entwined with the story of the land. "These beautiful murals share the connection in community and emphasise the community around our young children," a spokesman said. At Connect they know that quality early childhood experiences impact the life trajectory of children, as do the interventions in the early years to support developmental delays. "We also know that child and family wellbeing is interconnected," the spokesman said. "The 'Community' piece by Krubi reminds us of the complexities and beauty of our place."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38dBZsXf86TNTVtz3cdNzN8/05ed86dd-e37c-450e-b696-8e917fd804f4.jpg/r0_1142_2983_2827_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Connect offers community of support for children with special needs

