Blue Mountains Food Services (BMFS) is a non-profit charitable organisation that provides a range of programs and services to residents of the Blue Mountains. These include aged care and disability services, volunteering opportunities and Ben's Café in Lawson (previously called Ben Roberts Café), which supports people with a disability. To support these services BMFS uses the help of around 100 volunteers in a wide range of ways. BMFS, the local Meals on Wheels provider, is a proud member of the NSW Meals on Wheels Association and a registered NDIS provider. The organisation has more than 20 years' experience in the community, disability and hospitality sectors. "Our services focus on meeting the nutritional needs of our clients while addressing the issue of social isolation by engaging them in social activity and inclusion," general manager Martin Gardiner said. Despite the challenges that COVID-19 brings, BMFS have been able to adapt their services to minimise risk to staff and volunteers and still maintain service delivery to clients. Mr Gardiner said "our volunteers are an essential part of our safe service delivery" and are currently involved in the following activities: "It is quite simple," Mr Gardiner said. "We could not provide the services we do from the money we receive from the government or operate our programs without the support of volunteers. "On average, our volunteers help us with over 700 hours of support each month." He encouraged anyone with spare time to consider volunteering with Blue Mountains Food Services. To find out more about the roles available you can phone 4759 2811 or visit their website at www.bmfs.org.au.

Blue Mountains Food Services offer a good meal and a friendly face

Mr Gardiner said "our volunteers are an essential part of our safe service delivery" and are currently involved in the following activities: Frozen meal delivery, plus delivering a range of freshly prepared meals and snacks from Ben's Café, to more than 300 clients from Lapstone to Mount Victoria. These volunteers are integral to maintaining a social connection as well as undertaking a simple well-being check on all home delivery clients.

Helping staff pack frozen meals for delivery.

Helping out in community restaurants including food preparation, serving meals and cleaning. These restaurants offer clients aged over 65 low-cost, freshly cooked meals in a social setting.

Supporting clients by taking them shopping or sometimes simply having a coffee and a chat.

Helping NDIS participants in the Cook + Connect group cooking programs, as well as the senior's over-65 cooking group.

Office support by answering phone calls, processing client orders and sometimes picking up fruit for clients as well. "It is quite simple," Mr Gardiner said. "We could not provide the services we do from the money we receive from the government or operate our programs without the support of volunteers. "On average, our volunteers help us with over 700 hours of support each month." He encouraged anyone with spare time to consider volunteering with Blue Mountains Food Services.

To find out more about the roles available you can phone 4759 2811 or visit their website at www.bmfs.org.au.